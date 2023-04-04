MGM Alternative options Watch! in the US

NEWS BRIEF: MGM Alternative has picked up the US remake option to Canadian format Watch! from Montreal-based format producer and distributor Media Ranch.

Part-variety show and part-memory game, Watch! features two rival teams competing against one another to answer questions based on live onstage performances. Created by Dan Munday (Survivor, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome) and John Kirhoffer (Survivor), Watch! has been optioned in 13 territories including a deal with ProSieben in Germany where it premiered in 2020.