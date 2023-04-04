Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

MGM Alternative options Watch! in the US

The German edition of Watch!

NEWS BRIEF: MGM Alternative has picked up the US remake option to Canadian format Watch! from Montreal-based format producer and distributor Media Ranch.

Part-variety show and part-memory game, Watch! features two rival teams competing against one another to answer questions based on live onstage performances. Created by Dan Munday (Survivor, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome) and John Kirhoffer (Survivor), Watch! has been optioned in 13 territories including a deal with ProSieben in Germany where it premiered in 2020.

C21 reporter 04-04-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

S4C greenlights Wildflame factual pair
Endeavor said to be closing in on blockbuster $9.3bn deal to acquire WWE
ITV searches for factual shows about con artists to stock streamer ITVX
Disney+ orders period drama adaptation of CJ Sansom's first Shardlake novel
Red Pepper Pictures adapts NBCU's Real Housewives format in SA Winelands