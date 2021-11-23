Please wait...
Mexican star Maite Perroni signs multi-year deal with streamer Pantaya

US Hispanic streamer Pantaya has signed a multi-year overall deal with Mexican actress Maite Perroni, which will see her star in and coproduce original series and films for the company.

Films developed as part of the pact will be produced in tandem with Pantelion Films, Pantaya’s partner company.

The overall deal builds on an existing relationship between Perroni and the streaming service. She currently stars in Pantaya’s comedy series El Juego de las Llaves (The Key Game), a copro with Amazon Prime Video and Mexico’s Corazón Films about four couples who decide to become polyamorous with each other.

Perroni won recognition after appearing in the telenovela Rebelde in 2004 and became part of the music group RBD. Last year she starred in the Netflix Spanish language series Dark Desire.

Last month Pantaya, along with Pantelion, signed multi-year direct-to-platform deals with Mexican production companies El Estudio, The Lift and Traziende Films to receive exclusive content. Under the agreements, each company will produce Spanish-language films to stream in the US exclusively on Pantaya.

Additionally, Pantaya recently signed a co-development and production deal with media start-up Elefantec Global to create feature films, original series and other entertainment offerings for Hispanic/Latinx audiences as well as a deal with Fremantle and local prodco Fabula to develop eight new series.

