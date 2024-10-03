Mercury Filmworks, Trustbridge to adapt friendly ghost Gustavo kids’ series

Canadian animation producer Mercury Filmworks and New York-based prodco Trustbridge Entertainment are to coproduce preschool series Gustavo, based on The World of Gustavo book series by Mexican author-illustrator Flavia Z. Drago.

Robert C. Ramirez (Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches) will showrun the 52×11’ series, which focuses on the spooky adventures of paranormal pals Gustavo the Ghost, Leila the Witch, and Vlad the Vampire.

Chantal Ling, VP, original series and coproductions, Mercury Filmworks, said: “We like to describe it as the paranormal Peanuts gang meets My Little Ghoulish Pony.

“We aim to incorporate the elements that helped make the book series so popular for young children by gently combining the spooky aspects with a sweet, humorous storyline filled with heart that also delves into feelings of bravery and loneliness with the theme of friendship always at its core.”

Bob Higgins, president, Trustbridge Entertainment, said “We’re delighted to be working with Mercury Filmworks and Robert C. Ramirez on this special series full of hilariously haunted adventures that will help kids discover and celebrate their own unique talents.”