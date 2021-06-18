Mercury execs rise with Sungate Films

The founder and CEO of Canadian animation studio Mercury Filmworks has partnered with one of its execs to launch a new production company focusing on live-action content.

Ottawa-based Sungate Films has been set up by Clint Eland, founder and CEO of Mercury Filmworks, and its senior VP of business and legal affairs, Nicole St. Pierre, who will serve as president of the fledgling outfit. Eland will chair the board of directors.

The company will develop and produce projects across all genres and demographics, spanning live-action feature films, drama series and kids’ content.

Screenwriter/producer Holly Merritt, a 15-year television and film industry veteran, has been appointed development director and the firm has several new titles in development. Merritt began her industry career as an actor before moving to film and television writing and producing.

Projects that have been optioned and are in development include crime drama series Undercurrent, created by Chris Bartleman and Robert Turner, which is described as being inspired by Nordic noir with a Canadian twist.

Futuristic drama Famer, created by Mike Laewen, sees human video gamers compete in the ultimate live video e-sports game to win at all costs when professional football players are replaced by robot humanoids.

Mixed-media, live-action children’s series Arrow Radio stars YouTuber Emily Arrow, while Dylan Kenin has created an as-yet untitled unscripted charity competition series in collaboration with Merritt.

Cortes Story is a full-length feature film written by Matthew Corolis and Catherine Mary Stewart, who will also direct. It follows a career-driven mother who tries to reconnect with her estranged, social-media-star daughter as they travel together to a funeral.

“Clint and I recognised an opportunity to build upon our success in the industry and expertise in production by expanding into the live-action arena,” said St. Pierre.

“We are looking forward to working with a roster of talented creators and writers on this first development slate with productions beginning this year. We’re delighted to welcome Holly as our first new executive and are confident that her knowledge and skills will be invaluable to our efforts.”