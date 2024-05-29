MENA streamer OSN secures Max originals from WBD

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and MENA-based SVoD platform OSN have agreed a multi-year partnership that will bring exclusive Max originals to OSN+ and OSNTV customers, including Dune: Prophecy and The Penguin.

The deal also covers WBD’s movies such as Barbie, Wonka and Dune: Part Two as well as a variety of content from its networks in the region, such as Rescue: Hi-surf and Emperor of Ocean Park. The partnership builds upon an existing multi-year deal between OSN and WBD that made the regional entertainment company the exclusive home of HBO content in the region.