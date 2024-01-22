MENA pay TV to lose $1.6bn in revenue by 2029, according to Digital TV Research

Pay TV revenue in the MENA region will fall by US$1.6bn between the peak year of 2016 and 2029, due to the OTT push and widespread piracy, according to UK analysis firm Digital TV Research.

This represents a 43% drop from the $3.8bn revenue made in 20 MENA countries in 2016 to $2.2bn in 2029. Despite the number of pay TV subscribers growing by 3 million over the same period to 18 million, average revenue per user will decline.

Thirteen of the 20 countries will lose revenue between 2023 and 2029. Pay TV revenue for the 13 Arabic-speaking countries will be $802m in 2029, which is half of the $1.6bn recorded in 2016. Turkish revenue will total $707m in 2029, $203m lower than in 2016, while pay TV revenue in Israel will drop from $1.1bn to $376m over the same period.

Pay TV revenue in the UAE will be $270m in 2029, with Saudi Arabia standing at $192m and Kazakhstan at $142m. Other Arabic-speaking countries combined will total $302m, while the remaining MENA countries will see a combined total of $216m.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “Legitimate pay TV penetration has always been low in most MENA countries, but the decline is accelerating as pay TV subscribers convert to OTT platforms.”