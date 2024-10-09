MENA buyers including Al Jazeera and BBC Arabic shop for factual at TVF International

Broadcasters and platforms in the MENA region, including streaming service Shahid, Al Jazeera, BBC Arabic and MBC Group, have acquired factual content from London-based distributor TVF International.

Shahid has picked up Hulu documentary The Reckoning: Hollywood’s Worst Kept Secret (1×78’), about the explosive revelations of sexual abuse in Hollywood which started the #MeToo Movement, while MBC Group has acquired the BBC-commissioned arts series China on Stage (4×45’).

Al Jazeera’s documentary channel has licensed Bay of Blood: The Bangladesh Genocide (2×50’ / 1×96’), from Earthcare Productions, the first doc to chronicle the events of the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh. Al Jazeera Arabic has ordered Debt Bomb (2×48’), a two-part investigation from Mediacorp into the growing threat of global financial meltdown.

BBC Arabic has licensed National Geographic’s historical biography Kissinger (1×90’) after the death of the former US secretary of state, in addition to Channel 4’s taboo-busting science doc with Davina McCall, The Pill Revolution (1×45’), from Finestripe Productions.

Meanwhile, Al Arabiya has acquired the CNA-commissioned China & The Global South: China’s Role in the Middle East (1×48’), When Titans Clash: De-risking Decoded (2×48’), about the shift towards green tech in the Chinese economy, and the RTÉ-commissioned AI & You (1×52’), which explores rapidly evolving AI technology.