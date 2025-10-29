MENA-based Spacetoon acquires equity stake in animation house Samaka Studio

MENA-based kids and family network Spacetoon has acquired an equity stake in animation production house Samaka Studio.

The deal, made during the Saudi Film Confex 2025 this week, is part of Spacetoon’s plan to invest in original IP creation and global franchise building.

The two companies will establish a regional hub to “build globally scalable animation franchises designed for multi-platform success.”

Samaka Studio, whose animated projects include R.E.M and Kamaroza, was founded in Cairo and operates between Egypt and Abu Dhabi. Under the partnership, it will maintain its creative independence while developing exclusive projects for Spacetoon.

Kamel Weiss, director of business and content at Spacetoon, said: “This is about building franchises that last. It reflects our long-term commitment to creating original IPs that matter, stories that stay. We’ve been deeply impressed by the Samaka Studio team. Their talent, vision and dedication to quality are on a global level. What they create stands out anywhere in the world, and we’re proud to be part of their journey.”