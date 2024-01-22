Melanie Halsall on taking My Life With the Walter Boys from Wattpad to Netflix

Today we hear from the showrunner of hit young adult (YA) drama My Life With the Walter Boys, Melanie Halsall, about taking a teenage author’s books from digital storytelling platform Wattpad to global streamer Netflix.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

YA series My Life with the Walter Boys premiered in December on Netflix and was quickly recommissioned for a second season as the show remained in its global Top Ten English-language TV list for four consecutive weeks and reached the Top 10 TV list in 88 countries.

Based on books written by Ali Novak when she was a teenager over a decade ago and published on digital storytelling platform Wattpad, the US teen drama was produced by iGeneration Studios and Sony Pictures Television International Productions.

It tells the coming-of-age story of a 15-year-old who, after losing her family in a tragic accident, leaves behind her privileged life in New York and moves to rural Colorado to be with her guardian, her mother’s best friend, who is raising 10 kids with her husband.

British showrunner Melanie Halsall, who saw the potential of the books while working as head of development for UK- and Australia-based Komixx Entertainment, which was acquired by iGeneration Studios in 2021.

Wattpad remains a hotbed of potential hit IP, according to Halsall, who told Nico Franks she believes there are plenty more undiscovered novels there that could be adapted for the screen.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.