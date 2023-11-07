Mega Max Media’s Slovakian preschool channel DuckTV heads across the world

Mega Max Media in Slovakia has launched its preschool channel DuckTV in Australia, New Zealand, Mongolia, Portugal and Spain.

DuckTV has launched as a FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus in Australia and New Zealand, marking its 10th and 11th deals with the TV service provider.

In Mongolia, DuckTV is now available on Unitel’s streaming services Univision, Look TV and DDish TV, while it has joined Altice’s TV operator MEO in Portugal as part of the Ukrainian package offered by 1+1 Media Group.

In Spain, DuckTV has expanded its presence through a FAST agreement with TVUP Streaming Media’s Tivify service.

DuckTV first launched in 2007 and is now available in 150 countries globally. Mega Max Media, which was established in 2005, produces and broadcasts original content for young children. In addition to DuckTV, it also operates DuckTV Plus.