Mega Global Entertainment and Telemundo alum Esperanza Garay dies

Esperanza Garay, content producer and distributor and CEO of Mega Global Entertainment, has died after a battle with cancer.

The Colombian executive was a recognised figure in the international content business and spent much of her career working in distribution in the Latin American market.

She started in the industry in 1990 as a founding partner of Zebracom International, distributing film, video, free TV and pay TV content.

She later joined NBCUniversal through Telemundo, where she served as senior VP of international sales and acquisitions, managing the Latin American business for almost 18 years.

In 2018, she became head of Mega Global Entertainment, an international distributor linked to the Chilean holding company Mega and responsible for the global marketing of the group’s content.

During her time there she spearheaded the creation of MGE Originals in 2024, a division focused on developing audiovisual projects in collaboration with screenwriters and production companies in Latin America. That same year, she was diagnosed with a brain tumour, a condition she made public in 2025.

During Content Americas in Miami in January, the Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association honoured her with a special tribute in its Woman of the Year ceremony, recognising her career and contributions to the industry.

During the event, executive Cynthia Hudson reviewed her career and highlighted her leadership, while her son Andrés accepted a commemorative plaque on her behalf.