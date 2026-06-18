Mediatoon picks up animated Christmas special from Estonia

NEWS BRIEF: France-based Mediatoon Distribution has acquired the sales rights to Estonian animated special Crazy Christmas Glitch, which has been selected for competition at next week’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Produced by Tallinn-based animation studio A Film Estonia, the 30-minute 3D special follows a group of friends who are sent into a dysfunctional AI world on a mission to get Christmas back on track when a robot Santa starts tampering with their wish lists. The film was previously titled Christmas in the Boonies and includes the characters from A Film Estonia’s animated short The Photo that Came to Life.