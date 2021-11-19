Mediaset introduces Good Family to int’l market

NEWS BRIEF: The distribution arm of Italian media group Mediaset is bringing its latest drama series The Good Family (8×50′) to the international market after it began airing on Canale 5 in Italy earlier this month.

Mediaset Distribution is looking for international buyers for the drama, which is set in Bari between 1985 and 1992 and follows two lovers from very different families. It is directed by Stefano Reali and produced by 11 Marzo Film.

Claudia Marra, international sales manager at Mediaset Distribution, said: “Alongside the strong love story between the two main protagonists and the family dramas of a poor southern family, it also captures some events that really happened in the 1980s such as the Capaci bomb attack in Palermo, when Judge Giovanni Falcone and his wife were killed, and the fall of the Berlin Wall, managing to connect the fictional story with Italian and European history.”