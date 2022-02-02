Mediapro’s Miguel García joins Atresmedia distribution arm as sales director

Mediapro executive Miguel García has been appointed sales director at Atresmedia International Sales, the distribution division of the Spanish group.

The position was previously held by Diana Borbón, who left last December to join Disney as content sales manager for Iberia.

García moved to Miami in 2017 as head of international sales for Latin America, the US and MENA for Mediapro Studio Distribution. Prior to that, he was part of the Imagina International Sales team and had worked for Vocento and at RTVE . García specialises in the sale of audiovisual rights to series and cinema films.

The Atresmedia International Sales catalogue includes Spanish series Vis a Vis, Velvet, Gran Hotel and El tiempo entre cuerdas.



This story was originally published in Spanish on AudioVisual451.com.