Mediapro Studio hires Amparo Castellano to direct non-fiction production

Former Zeppelin exec Amparo Castellano has joined rival Spanish prodco The Mediapro Studio to direct the creation and production of non-fiction content in Spain and internationally.

Amparo Castellano

Castellano’s appointment to the newly created role comes a week-and-a-half after it was announced she had left her position as general director of Banijay Iberia-owned Zeppelin.

Her credits include Tú si que vales, Radio Gaga, Joc de Cartes, Pioneers, Zero in History and Ruralitas.

Laura Fernández Espeso , CEO of The Mediapro Studio, said: “Amparo Castellano is a reference in the television industry and her incorporation to The Mediapro Studio responds to our commitment to have the best professionals in each area in the team.

“Her great professional experience and her creative leadership will be key to promoting new non-fiction productions worldwide, in an increasingly competitive and exciting international market.”

Castellano added: “I am happy to join The Mediapro Studio family. Directing the international non-fiction strategy is an exciting challenge for me, especially given the crucial moment of growth the studio is in and the global nature the content and entertainment industry has reached.

“We are in a sweet moment in which very interesting things can be done with universal impact, and I am very excited to be able to contribute my little grain of sand to it.”

Castellano began her professional career at Gestmusic. After 16 years with the company, she joined the Banijay group to start a new stage as executive producer and director of entertainment at DLO/Magnolia. During that time, she launched programmes such as Radio Gaga, Joc de Cartes, Pioneers, Zero in History and Ruralitas.

She joined Zeppelin at the start of last year. Content produced under her tenure includes comedy LOL: If You Laugh You Lose for Prime Video and reality show Secret Story for Telecinco.

This story was originally published in Spanish on AudioVisual451.com

Irene Jiménez 02-02-2022 ©C21Media

