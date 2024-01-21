Mediapro Studio heads to Content Americas with Celeste and The Famous Five in tow

The Mediapro Studio’s distribution arm is returning to Content Americas this week with a slate of shows including Celeste and The Famous Five, as well as unscripted formats from Belgium’s Be Entertainment.

Celeste, a Movistar Plus+ original series made with Mediapro Studio-owned prodco 100 Balas, revolves around a veteran tax inspector who’s assigned a high-profile case concerning a huge Latin music star. Filming of the series, created by Diego San José, will begin soon.

The Mediapro Studio Distribution will also be shopping forthcoming drama The Famous Five, having recently agreed a deal with BBC Studios to the distribute the Enid Blyton adaptation in Spain, Portugal and Latin America.

Coproduced for the BBC and ZDF by Moonage Pictures and NWR, in association with The Mediapro Studio, the youth-skewing series was created and produced by Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn and Matthew Read.

As well as its own unscripted formats, The Mediapro Studio Distribution also represents the formats of Belgian distributor Be Entertainment in Spain and Latin America, including titles such as El Musical de tu Vida and Finder$ Keeper$.

The second edition of Content Americas begins this week, kicking off with an opening cocktail on Monday 22 January and running until Thursday 25 January at the Hilton Downtown Miami.

Content Americas is focused on connecting the Latin American, domestic US and international business to develop new creative partnerships and follows the successful inaugural edition of the event in 2023.

As the 2024 event heads towards a sell-out edition, C21Media has recently announced Content Americas 2025 will take place between 21-23 January 2025.

“This is a very young market, which has burst onto the audiovisual scene with great impact, providing a unique showcase for the content and companies with a presence in the American market, both in the US and in Latin America, where The Mediapro Studio has major production facilities,” said Marta Ezpeleta, head of distribution, international offices and coproductions at The Mediapro Studio.