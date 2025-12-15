Mediapro restructure sees general director Laura Fernández Espeso exit

Laura Fernández Espeso has left Mediapro Group, the Barcelona-based audiovisual conglomerate where she had served as general director since the beginning of this year.

According to C21’s Spanish-language sister publication Cveintiuno, the departure was agreed by both parties and is part of the leadership reshuffle currently under way at the company.

The news was first reported by local outlet ECD. Mediapro declined to comment.

As part of the transition, former Movistar Plus+ president Sergio Oslé will take on the role of president of Mediapro Group on January 1 while Carlos Núñez will become CEO.

The moves follow the departure of group co-founder Tatxo Benet from the presidency in October, two years after the exit of the other co-founder, Jaume Roures.

Fernández Espeso’s move brings to an end her 15 years linked to Mediapro, which she joined in 2010 via Globomedia, the group’s largest production company in Spain.

Following Mediapro’s full acquisition of Globomedia in 2015, the executive went on to lead the international expansion of the content division, overseeing the creation, production and distribution of titles outside Spain.

With the creation of The Mediapro Studio in 2019, the group’s content production and distribution arm, she initially assumed joint leadership of the unit and, in 2020, was appointed CEO. She was responsible for production companies including Globomedia, 100 Balas and El Terrat in Spain, Oficina Burman in Argentina and Cimarrón in Uruguay.

During this period, Fernández Espeso played a key role in the international expansion of The Mediapro Studio, with productions in Mexico, Miami, New York, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile, as well as in the 2024 launch of The Mediapro Studio US & Canada, led by JC Acosta.

As a result of a reorganisation aimed at creating a “lean, lightly centralised and highly transversal and horizontal organisation,” she took on the role of managing director of Mediapro Group on January 1 this year.

Mediapro’s majority shareholder is Southwind Group, the parent company of Chinese conglomerate Hontai Capital, and it employs around 6,800 people in 50 offices in 28 countries.