Media Pioneers sells Korean anime adventure series Codename X into Europe, MENA

UK-based kids’ distributor The Media Pioneers has acquired the global sales rights, excluding Singapore, China and Korea, to anime series Codename X.

The 26×13’ action and adventure-comedy series was produced by South Korean animation studio Side9 and The Media Pioneers has developed an English-language version.

The company has so far sold Codename X to Junior Channel in Israel, MBC in MENA, language-learning SVoD platform Lingopie in Europe and Česká Televize in the Czech Republic.

The toon follows a boy who unexpectedly time-travels back to when his mum was just 11 years old and one of the world’s top spies. He and his mum team up to tackle seemingly impossible missions, but can they change the future, or will they become trapped in the past?