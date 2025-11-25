Please wait...
Please wait...

Media City Qatar film committee partners with Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics will establish a regional commercial office in Doha

Francisco Anzola/Wikimedia Commons

Media City Qatar’s film committee has partnered with research firm Parrot Analytics, which will see the latter establish a regional commercial office in Doha.

Under the partnership, Parrot Analytics will bring data-driven intelligence to the film committee’s investment and content strategy efforts, which Media City Qatar said will “transform how content is selected, developed and marketed.”

Parrot Analytics’ Doha office will provide on-the-ground support for existing media clients and partner with domestic and regional stakeholders, including streamers, broadcasters, investors, production companies, film commissions and other content creators.

Creators and producers funded by the film committee will gain access to audience analytics and concept testing, “enabling smarter decisions around script and concept valuation, genre, casting and distribution – raising success rates and global visibility.”

In related news, Qatar has unveiled a film and TV production tax rebate of up to a potential 50%, to attract further international film and TV productions to the country. The Qatar Screen Production Incentive will be open for applications from Q2 2026 and is overseen by the film committee at Media City Qatar.

Karolina Kaminska 25-11-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Sales exec Emma Knight leaves TV business after 20 years
Christoph Schneider brings down curtain on a decade with Amazon's Prime Video in Germany
Fremantle Australia elevates Ellie Madritsch to head of development in shake-up
Netflix poised to expand into content licensing if WBD acquisition succeeds 
Netflix greenlights Joel Edgerton crime drama Trigger Point from A24

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE