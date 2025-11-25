Media City Qatar film committee partners with Parrot Analytics

Media City Qatar’s film committee has partnered with research firm Parrot Analytics, which will see the latter establish a regional commercial office in Doha.

Under the partnership, Parrot Analytics will bring data-driven intelligence to the film committee’s investment and content strategy efforts, which Media City Qatar said will “transform how content is selected, developed and marketed.”

Parrot Analytics’ Doha office will provide on-the-ground support for existing media clients and partner with domestic and regional stakeholders, including streamers, broadcasters, investors, production companies, film commissions and other content creators.

Creators and producers funded by the film committee will gain access to audience analytics and concept testing, “enabling smarter decisions around script and concept valuation, genre, casting and distribution – raising success rates and global visibility.”

In related news, Qatar has unveiled a film and TV production tax rebate of up to a potential 50%, to attract further international film and TV productions to the country. The Qatar Screen Production Incentive will be open for applications from Q2 2026 and is overseen by the film committee at Media City Qatar.