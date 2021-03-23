Meat Loaf ballad shapes relationship format

Meat Loaf’s classic power ballad I Would Do Anything for Love… But I Won’t Do That is being turned into a relationship format of the same name by fledgling US prodco Nobody’s Hero.

Nobody’s Hero was launched in June last year by Christopher Potts and Jonty Nash, who were previously behind series such as Nailed It and Sugar Rush for Netflix and Made in Chelsea in the UK.

Created by Potts and Nash, the new series will be produced by Nobody’s Hero via the label’s overall deal with ITV America. Meat Loaf will serve as executive producer.

I Would Do Anything for Love… will put real-life couples to the test with a variety of comedic physical games that test how well they can work together for a cash prize, with Meat Loaf pulling the strings.

The games will all be set to a soundtrack of classic hits performed live in the studio by the original artists and new up-and-coming stars.

The project is currently being taken to market. Other Nobody’s Hero series are already in the works with platforms including Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, among others.

Potts and Nash said: “For the most part, we want to create shows that are funny, clever and buzzworthy, but two out of three ain’t bad.”