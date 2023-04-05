McGillivray Entertainment appoints three including Bell alum Chris Perez

Toronto-based unscripted prodco McGillivray Entertainment Media (MEM) has made a trio of appointments, including hiring Chris Perez as executive producer.

In the newly created role, Perez, who previously held a variety of production roles at Bell Media, is responsible for developing new shows and producing projects on the company’s slate.

MEM, which produces series including Canada’s Got Talent (CityTV) and Renovation Resort (HGTV), has also hired Devin Mandeville as director of physical production and Clare Brown as VP of finance.

Brown will be responsible for MEM’s overall production operations strategy, including budgeting and scheduling, while Mandeville will oversee all financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting and M&A.

All three will report to chief operating officer Nanci MacLean, who joined the company a year ago.

MEM was founded in 2014 by Canadian TV host, producer and entrepreneur Scott McGillivray. The content side of the business is overseen by president Angela Jennings.