MBC Studios partners with author Osamah Almuslim

NEWS BRIEF: Riyadh-based MBC Studios has partnered with renowned Saudi Arabian horror and fantasy author Osamah Almuslim to adapt his novels into both television and film.

The first adaptation of Almuslim’s works to fall under this deal will be a feature film based on best-selling novel Jahim Al-Abirin (aka Travellers’ Hell), which acclaimed Saudi filmmaker Hana Al-Omair will direct. The deal comes soon after MBC Studios, the original production arm of regional satellite TV and streaming company MBC Group, welcomed Al-Omair as its new creative director.