MBC streamer Shahid VIP lines up Arabic-language detective series Rose & Layla

Yousra and Nelly Karim play the lead roles in Rose & Layla

MBC-owned Arabic SVoD service Shahid VIP has commissioned a dark action-comedy series titled Rose & Layla starring Egyptian actors Yousra and Nelly Karim.

The Arabic-language drama is written by British screenwriter Cris Cole (Mad Dogs, Ana, Pelican Blood) and directed by British film and television director Adrian Shergold (Mad Dogs, Cardella, On the Way to Denmark).

Produced by MBC Studios, the in-house production arm of MBC Group, Rose & Layla (10×50/60’) follows the adventures of two financially challenged and comedically incompetent detectives as they investigate a puzzling case, crossing unlikely paths and encountering wild characters.

Rose & Layla is produced by Maged Mohsen and Safa Aburizik and is distributed internationally by Till Entertainment. The series will premiere on Shahid VIP in the final quarter of 2022.

Ruth Lawes 21-04-2022 ©C21Media

