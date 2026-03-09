MBC Shahid reveals Ramadan content

NEWS BRIEF: MBC Group-owned VoD service Shahid is to stream over 800 hours of Arabic content during the holy month of Ramadan, including romantic crime drama Mawlana.

Starring Taim Hassan (Nos Youm) and Nour Ali (Breaking Bones), the series focuses on a man running away from his past who takes on the identity of a sacred figure in a remote village awaiting salvation. Other series featured in the slate of 45 titles include season two of Moroccan drama Rahma, love story Sawa Sawa, and hidden camera prank show Ala Ghaflat.