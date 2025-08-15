MBC reveals Arabic version of Japanese drama Woman – My Life for My Children

Middle Eastern broadcaster MBC has ordered new drama series Salma, an Arabic language version of Nippon TV in Japan’s scripted hit Woman – My Life for My Children.

Produced by Turkish prodco Medyapim, it will premiere on August 17 on MBC and streamer Shahid. The 90-episode series tells the story of a single mother’s unconditional love for her children amid the family’s harsh economic plight.

The original Japanese version of the series aired on Nippon TV in 2013.

Medyapim previously adapted the scripted format for the Turkish market, where it was named Kadin.

The Istanbul-based outfit has produced three dramas for MBC, with Arabic adaptations of Doctor Foster, War of the Roses and Mother, another Nippon scripted format.

Tareq Al-Ibrahim, director of MBC1, MBC Drama and SVoD content at Shahid, said: “Through Nippon TV and Medyapim, the series has honoured its Japanese roots and Turkish evolution, and now with MBC Group on board, we are excited to be bringing a local and authentic essence to Arab audiences.

“This production is proof of what can be achieved when creative forces from different parts of the world unite around a shared human experience.”