MBC Group scores three-year deal for Germany’s Bundesliga rights on TV and streaming

MBC Group has agreed a three-year deal with Germany’s Bundesliga International covering TV and streaming in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The deal, financial details of which were not disclosed, means the Bundesliga becomes the first European league to be shown on MBC Group’s linear and digital channels.

The deal in MENA, which begins immediately, will mean three matches a week will be available on free-to-air channel MBC Action, while the opening match tonight (August 22) will air on flagship channel MBC1 to celebrate the launch of the new season. All matches will be available on Shahid, MBC Group’s Arabic streaming platforms.

The exclusive deal contrasts with the multi-layered strategy Bundesliga International has pursued in the UK and Ireland, where it has partnered with Sky, Amazon, the BBC and, in a European first, YouTube.

Peer Naubert, CEO of Bundesliga International, said: “As one of the fastest-growing regions for football fandom, and in particular within the female demographic, the Middle East and North Africa is central to our global growth strategy.”

Mike Sneesby, CEO of MBC Group, said: “This new agreement is part of our strategic objective to bring the best international sports to millions of fans across the Arab world and the entire region and will allow them to enjoy all the magic of German football.”