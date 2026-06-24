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MBC adds Mishari Naji Al Ibrahim to board

Mishari Naji Al Ibrahim

NEWS BRIEF: Saudi Arabia’s MBC Group, owner of streaming service MBC Shahid, has appointed Mishari Naji Al Ibrahim to its board of directors following the recent resignation of Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Ruwaita.

Ibrahim currently serves as head of entertainment, leisure and hospitality investments at the Public Investment Fund. MBC Group thanked Al-Ruwaita for his service during his tenure.

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C21 reporter 24-06-2026 ©C21Media
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