MBC adds Mishari Naji Al Ibrahim to board

NEWS BRIEF: Saudi Arabia’s MBC Group, owner of streaming service MBC Shahid, has appointed Mishari Naji Al Ibrahim to its board of directors following the recent resignation of Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Ruwaita.

Ibrahim currently serves as head of entertainment, leisure and hospitality investments at the Public Investment Fund. MBC Group thanked Al-Ruwaita for his service during his tenure.