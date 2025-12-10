Matty Matheson’s culinary YouTube series Just a Dash moves to Netflix

Netflix has picked up the global rights to season three of Just a Dash, a culinary series from Canadian chef Matty Matheson that originated on YouTube.

The third instalment of the series will launch exclusively on the streamer on January 20, with S1-2 also being added to Netflix on the same date.

Just a Dash follows in the footsteps of Ms Rachel, Pop the Balloon and The Sidemen’s Inside as examples of unscripted shows that have made the leap from YouTube to Netflix over the past year.

Matheson, who stars in and executive produces FX comedy-drama The Bear, launched the show around five years ago on YouTube. He executive produces alongside Chris Wardle, who also directs.

The third season follows Matheson and his crew as they scramble through a surreal, messy, hilarious culinary roadshow with no kitchen and no plan.

“Just a Dash season three is possibly the most insane TV show ever created in the culinary world. You’re welcome and good luck,” said Matheson.