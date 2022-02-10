Matt Groening’s sci-fi animation Futurama revived for 20-episode run on Hulu

Disney-owned Hulu is reviving Matt Groening and David X Cohen’s subversive animated sci-fi comedy Futurama for a new run of 20 episodes.

The series will go into production this month, with a premiere slated for 2023. The original voice cast is set to return, led by Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

The news was announced by Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, and Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation.

Futurama focuses on the life of a 25-year-old pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself on December 31, 1999, and wakes up 1,000 years later with a fresh start at life and a new group of friends, including a tough but lovely one-eyed alien and a robot who possesses human characteristics and flaws.

It is not the first time the comedy has been revived, having first aired on Fox between 1999 and 2003 and being brought back in 2007 with four direct-to-DVD movies that subsequently aired as 30-minute episodes on Comedy Central.

Based on their success and the popularity of repeat episodes on cable, Comedy Central ordered new seasons of the series, which made a return to television in 2010, with the then-final episode airing in 2013. A total of 140 original episodes have been produced so far over seven seasons.

The show was created by The Simpsons creator Groening, who developed it alongside Cohen. It is produced 20th Television Animation, a part of Disney Television Studios, with Rough Draft Studios contributing the animation.

“I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future… or really anything other than the present,” said Cohen.

“It’s a true honour to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get cancelled abruptly again,” added Groening.

Erwich said: “When presented with the opportunity to bring fans and viewers new episodes of Futurama, we couldn’t wait to dive in. This iconic series helped blaze the trail for the success of adult animation since its initial launch and we look forward to Matt and David continuing to pave the way and further establishing Hulu as the premiere destination for fans of the genre.”

Proietto said: “What I love about animation is that it’s possible for a successful show to take a pause and then resume years later, even on a different platform, and pick up right where it left off. Futurama is one of those shows.”