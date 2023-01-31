Mastiff TV Denmark bolsters executive team with COO, head of reality hires

Banijay-owned Mastiff TV Denmark has appointed Cornelius Moulvad as chief operating officer and Louise Runge Erichsen as head of reality.

Moulvad joins Mastiff TV’s management team from creative agency Splay One, where he was finance and production manager.

Moulvad has also worked as a business consultant at Flying Tiger Copenhagen and was a production manager at Mastiff TV for several years, where he gained extensive knowledge of the company and its slate, Mastiff TV said.

In the newly created role of head of reality, Erichsen will be part of the day-to-day management at Mastiff TV, working with chief creative officer David Sidebotham.

Erichsen, who has previously worked on nine seasons of Danish versions of Survivor (Robinson) and Race Across The World (Først til Verdens Ende), will support the development and sale of upcoming projects.

Both roles report to Mastiff TV Denmark CEO Kristian Farcin-Leth. The company is behind a host of original formats in Denmark including: Drag Me Out, which has been adapted in Norway; Wild Wonderful Denmark; and The Journey, which recently sold to Sweden. The company also produces local versions of titles such as Survivor, Good Luck Guys, SAS: Who Dares Wins and Best Singers.

Farcin-Leth said: “Cornelius comes with an energy and knowledge that will strengthen us on several fronts. He is an excellent example of a new generation of leaders who combine business and empathy in management. Cornelius will be an invaluable support for me and the rest of the team as we lead Mastiff into a new era. Meanwhile, Louise is one of the most seasoned and respected content people in the industry. With her insight and abilities, she is a sparkling beacon in the reality genre.”