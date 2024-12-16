Mastiff Norway appoints new leadership duo ahead of Jostein Olseng departure

Banijay Nordic-owned Mastiff Norway has appointed Sissel Randsborg as CEO and Hege Vik Hansen as creative director ahead of the upcoming departure of Jostein Olseng.

Current Mastiff Norway CEO Olseng will work with Randsborg and Vik Hansen as they transition into their new roles before joining Norwegian public broadcaster NRK in spring 2025.

The newly-promoted pair have been tasked with “delivering a diverse portfolio spanning everything from impactful journalistic programming to spectacular entertainment formats,” Banijay Nordic said.

As CEO, Randsborg will oversee operations, shape the company’s strategic direction and drive growth in factual; while Vik Hansen will lead creative development, manage the entertainment slate and cultivate close client relationships.

Randsborg is currently editor-in-chief at Mastiff Norway and Vik Hansen is chief creative officer and executive producer at the Oslo-based company.

One of the largest production companies in Norway, its productions include The Best Singers, Paradise Hotel, Crime Scene Norway, TV2 Helps You and numerous other factual programmes.

The company is behind The Summit, which has been sold into seven territories, and the local adaptation of South Korean format Bloody Game.

Jacob Houlind, CEO of Banijay Nordic, said: “Mastiff Norway is recognised as one of the most creative labels in the region, and with Sissel and Hege at the helm, the ongoing success of the company is in excellent hands.

“Their vibrant leadership and expert vision will ensure the label delivers outstanding productions for clients and importantly, audiences. We’re especially proud as these promotions reflect our commitment to developing new leadership from within, and fostering talent across Banijay Nordic.”