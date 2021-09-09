Please wait...
MasterChef returns to South Africa’s M-Net after seven-year hiatus

The US version of MasterChef

South African broadcaster M-Net has commissioned a local version of cookery competition format MasterChef, seven years after it last aired in the country.

The fourth season of MasterChef South Africa will be produced by Homebrew Films for a February 2022 debut. The show last aired on the channel in 2015.

The programme’s return follows the reboot of fellow cookery show My Kitchen Rules South Africa, which returns for a third season this month after three years off air.

Jan du Plessis, director of M-Net Channels, said: “Within the current landscape of the Covid-19 virus, we wanted to give our audience something familiar and comforting that felt like home. MasterChef SA was the perfect choice, as both the local and international versions have proven that the format is a firm favourite with our viewers. It’s heartwarming and welcoming content.”

MasterChef is distributed globally by Banijay Rights and is produced in 64 markets.

Karolina Kaminska 09-09-2021 ©C21Media

