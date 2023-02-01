Masked Singer’s Wonwoo Park taps Media Ranch for Round Table, Love Maze remakes

Masked Singer creator Wonwoo Park has linked up with Canada’s Media Ranch, which will represent two of his Korea-based shingle DiTurn’s gameshow formats on the international market.

Philip Kalin-Hajdu, Media Ranch’s head of content and storytelling, will now lead development on Round Table, a singing gameshow format created by Park that aired in Korea on KBS2, and Love Maze, co-created by Park and Something Special CEO Jin Woo Hwang.

Round Table sees celebrity contestants without any singing skills sing to win, while Love Maze is a matchmaking show where – in what DiTurn claims is a first for the format industry – a single elaborate maze stands in the way of two people falling in love.

Hwang introduced Park and Media Ranch having previously worked with the Canadian formats company to bring four other formats to market over the past two years.

Hwang is a former head of formats at CJ ENM and current chairman of the Korean Format Association, a division of KOCCA. He has produced shows such as Better Late Than Never (aka Grandpas Over Flowers) which ran for two seasons on NBC in the US.

With headquarters in Montreal and offices in LA and Amsterdam, Media Ranch is led by president and founder Sophie Ferron.

Hwang said: “We feel Sophie and Phil and their team will add an extra element to bring the shows to production in the West.”