Married at First Sight spin-off Second Marriage at First Sight set for Channel 4

UK commercially funded pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a spin-off from hit relationship format Married at First Sight (MAFS), titled Second Marriage at First Sight, for its youth-skewing network E4.

To be made by Seven.One Studios-owned CPL Productions (MAFS UK), the 24-part reality format reunites former contestants from both MAFS UK and MAFS Australia for a second chance at love.

First, Brits will be matched with their perfect partner from down under, while Aussies will be paired with a stranger from the UK. Each couple must navigate cultural clashes before travelling to Australia and finally deciding if they will relocate to the other side of the world for romance.

Seven.One Studios International is handling global distribution.