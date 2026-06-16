Married at First Sight complaints spread to Australian version of format

Participants in the Australian version of Married At First Sight (MAFS) were not informed about their partners’ previous criminal convictions, a BBC investigation has revealed.

Nine former contestants on the Australian version of the show have spoken to the UK public broadcaster about their experiences, saying their partners’ prior convictions for drugs and violence offences were not disclosed to them and that they felt unsafe taking part in the programme.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) told the BBC it “acknowledges the serious and disturbing matters,” adding: “When members of the public raise concerns with the ACMA that fall outside of our regulatory remit we encourage them to bring those concerns to the broadcaster and, where appropriate, to the relevant authority.”

MAFS Australia is produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Channel Nine and is one of the most popular international versions of the show, which was created by Snowman Productions in Denmark and distributed internationally by Seven.One Studios International.

A joint statement by the producer and broadcaster said they “take their obligations in respect of the health, wellbeing and safety of participants extremely seriously.”

“We have strong protocols in place to ensure participant safety and wellbeing. There is a structured, multi-stage checking process that every participant must complete and clear,” the statement read.

“This includes police and criminal history checks in each declared country of residence, independent clinical psychological assessment, medical screening, disclosure supported by a statutory declaration, and legal and digital due diligence. The support for participants is continually evolving and each season we reassess this framework.”

The revelations plunge the format deeper into controversy following last month’s BBC Panorama investigation into allegations of rape and sexual assault occurring in the UK version of the show, which is produced by CPL Productions for Channel 4.

Channel 4 has removed all seasons of the programme from its on-demand platforms and its new CEO, Priya Dogra, commissioned an external review into contributor welfare on the UK show in April. But criticism of the show, and reality TV in general, has been fierce from MPs and Michael Grade, former chair of regulator Ofcom.

Channel 4 also carries the Australian version of the show on its streaming service and youth-skewing linear channel E4, where it is consistently one of its highest rated programmes.

The Australian version remains available for now, but Ofcom told the BBC: “These latest allegations are deeply concerning and we would expect Channel 4 to take account of them in its ongoing reviews into contributor care. We await its findings, which we will consider alongside all other evidence made available to us.”