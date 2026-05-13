Marquee TV to premiere Leonard Cohen feature doc

NEWS BRIEF: Marquee TV, the UK- and US-based streaming service for the arts, has announced music feature documentary Leonard Cohen: If It Be Your Will.

The film follows creative director Adam Cohen, son of the Canadian songwriter, as he carries out his father’s final instructions and curates a memorial concert in Montreal. It features contributions from Bruce Springsteen, Sting and Lana Del Ray and will stream exclusively on Marquee TV from May 29.