Markus Schaefer appointed president, CEO at ZDF Studios as Burcksen exits

Markus Schaefer has been appointed president and CEO of ZDF Studios (formerly ZDF Enterprises) as Fred Burcksen departs.

Burcksen has decided to leave the business after more than 26 years. Schaefer and co-director Karoline Meichsner-Sertl will lead the business into the future.

Schaefer’s industry background includes various management positions at All3Media Deutschland in Munich from 2004 before being appointed chief financial officer in 2010 and CEO in 2014. He is also deputy chairman of the board of the Allianz Deutscher Produzenten – Film & Fernsehen (Alliance of German Producers – Film & Television).

ZDF Enterprises, the Mainz-based commercial and distribution arm of German pubcaster ZDF, rebranded as ZDF Studios earlier this year. The company was founded in 1993 to distribute and purchase programmes for German pubcaster ZDF.

ZDF director general Norbert Himmler: “In Markus Schaefer, we have an experienced media manager taking over the management of the ZDF Studios Group.

“With his knowledge of the industry and strategic skills, he will drive forward the digital development of the group. I would like to thank Fred Burcksen for his great services to ZDF Studios and his extraordinary commitment to the company. He is handing over a very well positioned group of companies to his successor.”