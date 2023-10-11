Marilyn Manson doc in works via Channel 4, Fifth Season, Lightbox partnership

Simon and Jonathan Chinn’s US- and UK-based prodco Lightbox is in production on a three-part docuseries examining the recent controversy around the rock star Marilyn Manson, with Channel 4 and Fifth Season co-financing.

Marilyn Manson: Behind the Mask (w/t) charts the musician’s rise to fame, significance and role as a counterculture icon, and recent allegations of abuse several women have made against him.

The three-part doc is being produced in partnership with Rolling Stone Films, with Fifth Season (fka Endeavor Content) handling worldwide distribution rights and launching the series to buyers at Mipcom next week.

In February 2021 several women accused Brian Warner, the man behind the Manson alter-ego, of sexual assault and within 24 hours he was dropped by his manager, his agent and his record company. Later the same year, an explosive Rolling Stone article laid bare a stream of allegations from multiple women.

The doc has access to several of the accusers, lifelong fans, industry insiders, lawyers, a former bandmate and his childhood best friend.

For Lightbox, the series director is Karen McGann, the series producer is Zoe Jewell, Nic Preston is line producer, Selina Ferguson is production executive, and the executive producers are Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn and Suzanne Lavery. Jason Fine and Gus Wenner are the exec producers for Rolling Stone Films. The docuseries was commissioned by Sacha Mirzoeff at Channel 4.

In related news, Channel 4 has assembled a team of young journalists for new digital strand In Too Deep. The series of single films will look at subjects including hidden crime, underground villains and exploitation, making use of hidden-camera filming.

The first film in the new strand is Selling My Virginity, produced by Dare Pictures. It follows radio host and presenter Daisy Maskell as she dissects the dark and twisted world of online auctions where men can bid hundreds of thousands of pounds for a young woman’s virginity.

It was commissioned by Channel 4 digital commissioning exec Thomas Pullen. Other films in the strand will also be ordered by fellow digital commissioning exec Catriona White, with the strategy led by Laura Marks.

Meanwhile, Jamie Oliver Productions has partnered with supermarket Tesco to bring Jamie’s 5-Ingredient Meals to Channel 4 from Monday October 16.

The 4×60’ branded entertainment series is made by Jamie Oliver Productions and was commissioned by Tim Hancock at Channel 4 in collaboration with Dan Porter, head of content for Tesco.