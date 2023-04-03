Maria Ishak, Caroline Skinner, Stephane Moatti talk content strategy and trends

Today we hear from Asacha Media Group’s Maria Ishak and Caroline Skinner from subsidiary Red Planet Pictures, plus Stephane Moatti of sibling Kabo Family about their programming strategies and the trends they see shaping the marketplace.

Expanding European production and distribution company Asacha Media Group comprises seven businesses: Kabo Family, Srab Films and Mintee in France, Picomedia and Stand by Me in Italy, and Red Planet Pictures and Wag Entertainment in the UK.

The group operates predominately in the scripted space but produces unscripted content too and intends to increase its focus on the latter in line with a demand for premium factual shows and docs.

Asacha Media Group head of international content and coproductions Maria Ishak and Caroline Skinner, exec producer at subsidiary Red Planet Pictures, and Stephane Moatti, associate producer at sibling Kabo Family, discuss their programming strategies and the trends they see shaping the marketplace.

