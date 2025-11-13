Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap, Mediawan set up joint venture led by Tanya and Mona Qureshi

Hollywood star Margot Robbie’s production banner LuckyChap is expanding beyond the US with the launch of a London-based division in partnership with France’s Mediawan Group.

The new joint venture, LuckyChap International, will be led by Mona and Tanya Qureshi, who previously served as director of scripted series at Netflix UK and commissioning editor in drama at the BBC, respectively.

In their new capacities, the execs will be co-MDs of international, overseeing day-to-day operations with a primary focus on TV series. The JV will officially start in January 2026, with plans to staff up across TV and film in the coming months.

LuckyChap International is majority owned and controlled by LuckyChap. While it will operate across the UK and Europe, it will work closely with the existing teams in the US.

“We’ve always shared a deep love of storytelling, so getting to build something together at LuckyChap feels like a dream,” said Mona and Tanya Qureshi in a joint statement.

“As sisters, we’ve cheered each other on through our individual careers, and now we get to combine everything we’ve learned to grow this next chapter – literally and figuratively – side by side.”

Mediawan chairman and co-founder Pierre-Antoine Capton added: “This partnership perfectly embodies our ambitions for global growth, especially through the creation of strategic and innovative collaborations.

“Their presence in the UK, which is a true bridge between the creative industries of America and Europe, under the leadership of the acclaimed duo Mona Qureshi and Tanya Qureshi, will open up new opportunities for us to keep producing premium content and sharing it with a wide audience. As a leading studio in Europe, we are excited to be able to offer LuckyChap our expertise and know-how in order to support their growth and creativity.”