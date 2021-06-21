Please wait...
Marcella outfit Buccaneer adds to team

London-based prodco Buccaneer Media, known for crime series Marcella and Whitstable Pearl, has appointed two senior executives to its management team.

Moreyba Bidessie

Moreyba Bidessie has come on board as executive producer. She was previously at US-based A+E Networks, where she was VP of international scripted development and exec producer on Miss Scarlet & The Duke. She has also worked at Sky Vision and Fox International Channels.

Jo Evans has joined Buccaneer as head of production from the UK’s Tiger Aspect Productions. Her past credits include dramas Peaky Blinders and The A Word.

Both Bidessie and Evans will report to Buccaneer joint CEOs Richard Tulk-Hart and Tony Wood.

Jo Evans

Tulk-Hart, who was also previously at A+E Networks and worked on Miss Scarlet & The Duke, said: “Jo and Moreyba are joining Buccaneer at a very exciting time for the company.

“We have produced two big dramas during a very difficult year for everyone and have a number of shows set up around the world for next year and beyond, further fuelling our growth. Both Jo and Moreyba bring so much to the company in their area of expertise and it’s exciting to have them on board.”

