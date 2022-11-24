Marblemedia, Fae Pictures partner on Abdul Malik’s political family drama Salt

Canada’s Marblemedia and LA- and Toronto-based Fae Pictures are partnering to develop Salt, a primetime political family drama created by Abdul Malik, whose credits include the medical drama Transplant (Bell Media/NBC).

Marblemedia acquired the rights to the labour-movement drama earlier this year at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Series Accelerator programme.

Salt tells the story of a young man, raised by a wealthy Muslim family, who takes a job with the goal of covertly unionising an opulent international hotel chain in Chicago, a move that threatens his politically influential family.

In addition to Transplant, Malik’s writing credits include feature film Peace By Chocolate, which premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, and feature films Streams Flow from a River and Queen Tut.

For Marblemedia, which in recent years has enjoyed success with unscripted competition series such as Race Against the Tide, Blown Away, Drinks Masters and A Cut Above, the development project is part of its goal to expand its scripted output.

“After meeting Abdul, hearing his story and reading his voice, we knew this was a project we needed to be a part of,” said Marblemedia’s VP of scripted, Carrie Paupst Shaughnessy, adding that the company, along with coproducer Fae Pictures, is looking to attract international talent, additional production partners and a showrunner who will align with the creator’s vision.

“On our mission to decolonise Hollywood, Salt comes in as a series that shatters our expectations of a political drama featuring an affluent and influential Muslim family against the backdrop of the struggles of America’s working class,” added Fae Pictures president Shant Joshi.