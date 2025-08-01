Please wait...
Please wait...

Mandarina Contenidos to adapt Deal or No Deal for América TV in Argentina

The UK version of Deal or No Deal

Argentinian production company Mandarina Contenidos is preparing a local adaptation of Banijay gameshow format Deal or No Deal that will air on América TV.

In Deal or No Deal, contestants choose between sealed briefcases containing varying sums of money while negotiating with the mysterious Banker and playing for a cash prize.

Since its premiere in the Netherlands in 2002, the format has been adapted in more than 80 territories. In Latin America, it has been adapted in Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Uruguay. It also has versions in the US and Spain.

In Argentina, the format previously aired for three seasons on Telefe from 2003 to 2006, before returning for another in 2022. Endemol produced those seasons.

On América TV, it will be broadcast under the name Trato Hecho and will be hosted by Santi Maratea.

Pina Mezzera 01-08-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Banijay Asia, Collective Artists Network partner on creator-driven content for brands in India
WBD confirms leadership structure and rebranding for when business splits
RÚV, ZDF commission crime drama Death of a Horse with ACT4, Windlight Pictures
Insight TV acquires Off The Fence assets, shutters its production business
Content London explores how to crack the code on producing global high-end drama in The New Content Economy

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE