Mandarina Contenidos to adapt Deal or No Deal for América TV in Argentina

Argentinian production company Mandarina Contenidos is preparing a local adaptation of Banijay gameshow format Deal or No Deal that will air on América TV.

In Deal or No Deal, contestants choose between sealed briefcases containing varying sums of money while negotiating with the mysterious Banker and playing for a cash prize.

Since its premiere in the Netherlands in 2002, the format has been adapted in more than 80 territories. In Latin America, it has been adapted in Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Uruguay. It also has versions in the US and Spain.

In Argentina, the format previously aired for three seasons on Telefe from 2003 to 2006, before returning for another in 2022. Endemol produced those seasons.

On América TV, it will be broadcast under the name Trato Hecho and will be hosted by Santi Maratea.