Malaysia’s tvN, Astro Click on CJ ENM format

NEWS BRIEF: Asian pay TV network tvN and Malaysian pay TV platform Astro have commissioned a beauty and lifestyle format from Korea’s CJ ENM.

Produced by CJ ENM and Astro, Beauty in a Click: Raya Edition will offer wholesome beauty and lifestyle tips, practices and routines for healthy living. The 3×30’ format is hosted by K-beauty creator, makeup artist and influencer Kim Ki- soo, Malaysian TV presenter Nadiyah Shahab, drama and TV host Nurin Afiqah and celebrity make-up artist Susu Ngo.