Malaysia’s Astro orders local Liar

Joanne Froggatt as Laura and Ioan Gruffudd as Andrew in Liar

NEWS BRIEF: Malaysian pay TV platform Astro has commissioned a local version of All3Media’s drama format Liar.

Double Vision, the production company behind HBO Asia’s version of The Bridge, will produce the adaptation, which will premiere towards the end of this year on Astro’s linear channels On Demand and Astro Go. Liar, which was created by Harry and Jack Williams (The Missing), was originally produced by Two Brothers Pictures for ITV in the UK and AMC in the US, in association with All3Media International.

12-04-2022

