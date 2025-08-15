Magnolia Network opens doors to series inspired by iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright

Magnolia Network in the US is gearing up to launch its series about efforts to build a home based on the last set of plans created by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright before his death in 1959.

The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect (4×60′) sees mother-daughter team Debbie and Sarah Dykstra take on the challenge for the Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)-owned channel.

Produced by All3Media-owned One Traveler, the limited series will launch on September 3, with episodes streamed on WBD’s HBO Max the following day.

Executive produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines, the series documents the Dykstras’ journey as they navigate the realities of present-day building codes, materials and craftsmanship, all while honouring the principles of Wright’s visionary architecture.

“This series perfectly embodies what Magnolia is all about, especially our passion for telling stories that celebrate meaningful work, creative passion and the beauty of thoughtful design,” said Allison Page, president of Magnolia Network.