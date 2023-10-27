MagellanTV picks up chess doc as Chess.com moves into original production

Documentary streamer MagellanTV has acquired exclusive rights to The City of Human Chess, a documentary short film that marks the first foray into original production for Chess.com.

Headquartered in the US, Chess.com is the world‘s largest internet chess server and social networking platform, with a user base of more than 150 million people globally.

The project, directed by Cecilia Albertini and produced by Chandler Toffa, takes place in the northern Italian town of Marostica, which since 1923 has held a live chess performance that attracts lovers of the game from around the world. The event has been on hiatus since the pandemic and the documentary chronicles how event organisers and locals are working to revive the famous festival.

The doc debuts exclusively on MagellanTV on Friday October 27 and will also screen the following day DOC LA – Los Angeles Documentary Film Festival. It received its world premiere in August at Italy’s Nòt Film Fest.

Most recently, MagellanTV partnered with the American Battlefield Trust for new factual history series Battlefield America: The Civil War.