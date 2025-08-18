Please wait...
Madonna documentary set for Universal+ in Lat Am

Becoming Madonna

NEWS BRIEF: Universal+ in Latin America is gearing up to launch the documentary Becoming Madonna, directed by Michael Ogden (George Michael: Outed) and produced by Optomen in association with All3Media International and Sky Documentaries.

The film will launch on the NBCUniversal-owned streamer exclusively in Lat Am on August 23 and focuses on the early days of the Michigan-born pop star, documenting her rise to fame between 1978 and 1982, a year before the release of her self-titled debut studio album.

