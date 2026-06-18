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Madgic Distribution gets sales rights to Jamie Johnson FC

Jamie Johnson FC is due to enter its fourth season

NEWS BRIEF: Paris-based Madgic Distribution has acquired the worldwide sales rights outside the UK to CBBC family football drama Jamie Johnson FC.

Produced by Strike, the live-action series is set at a fictional football academy, where young footballers chase their dreams while navigating friendship, rivalry and the pressures of academy life. It is a spin-off from Jamie Johnson, which aired for seven seasons on CBBC from 2016 to 2022 and was based on Dan Freedman’s series of books. A fourth season of Jamie Johnson FC will premiere later this year.

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C21 reporter 18-06-2026 ©C21Media
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