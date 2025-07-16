Made Up Stories and Kindling Pictures team to produce adaptation of novel The Soulmate

Australian/US production company Made Up Stories has teamed with Kindling Pictures to develop a television adaptation of best-selling novel The Soulmate from Australian author Sally Hepworth.

The coproduction project was announced yesterday at the Australians in Films’ Future Vision summit held in Melbourne.

The project represents the second collaboration between Hepworth and Made Up Stories, which optioned Hepworth’s crime novel Darling Girls last year.

The Soulmate is a mystery centred around the lives of young couple Pippa and Gabe who live an idyllic life in a seaside town that is a well-known suicide destination. Gabe becomes a local hero by talking seven people down from the edge but fails to save the eighth and her death sparks the unravelling of a web of deceit.

Under the coproduction deal Made Up Stories founder and producer Bruna Papandrea, partner Steve Hutensky and head of production Katie Amos will exec produce for Made Up Stories alongside Imogen Banks, the founder of Kindling Pictures, actor Asher Keddie (Fake, Offspring), screen writer Fiona Seres (The Great, Plum) and Rob Weisbach.

Seres, a long-time collaborator of both Banks and Keddie, has also been announced as series writer and showrunner.

Papandrea, Keddie and Banks are frequent creative associates and were featured on a panel this week at the AIF summit on long -term collaborations.

Keddie currently features in the Binge-commissioned series Strife from Made Up Stories as lead actor and EP and has worked with Made Up Stories on the Lost Flowers of Alice Hart for Amazon and Nine Perfect Strangers. Keddie and Banks recently teamed on the Paramount+ Original series Fake.

Papandrea, told the conference she continues to be ‘wowed’ by Australian productions, noting Fake, Thou Shalt Not Steal and Colin from Accounts.

“In a world where technology and politics often threaten to displace our optimism, now is the time to be brave, to be bold, to push the envelope, to take risks, and most importantly, to remember that more often than not, so much of what has captivated us, had a long and winding road to find its way to our screens, but did so because these storytellers never gave up,” she said.